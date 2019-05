- Reading is a top priority for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Georgia Early Education Alliance for students this summer.

Mayor Bottoms kicked off the 7th annual Mayor Summer Reading Club Thursday at the Alliance Center.

She says the book club plans to give out 17,000 books this summer.

The mayor has a message for parents to get their kids involved in reading.

The mayor's reading club promotes literary skills and family engagement for kids up to the age of five.