- Some Atlanta residents visiting New Orleans, Louisiana are dealing with heavy flooding Wednesday.

A storm swamped the city streets and paralyzed traffic as concerns grow that even worse weather may be on the way.

Forecasters say a possible hurricane could strike the Gulf Coast and raise the Mississippi River to the brim of the city's protective levees.

In New Orleans, some streets have turned into small, swift rivers, leading to abandoned cars and the need for some people to kayak down roads.

Amecia Williams, an Atlanta resident, was in New Orleans for last week's Essence Festival and planned to stay there this week for the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Convention. But she cut her trip short.

Williams spoke with FOX 5 before boarding her flight back home. She said her hotel had flooding up to the second floor. And she had to wade in waist-high water to get out of the door.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.