- An Atlanta prosecutor and shooting survivor was honored for her courage and determination Wednesday.

April Ross was left paralyzed after she was shot in 2014.

After several surgeries and months of therapy, she returned to work the following year, determined to make her mark in life.

Governor Kemp recently offered Ross the job of Executive Director of the Georgia Commission on Domestic Violence.

She was honored with a proclamation from the Fulton County Commission for her accomplishments and perseverance.

