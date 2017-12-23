Atlanta pop-up bars make Christmas holly and jolly

Related Headlines 'Miracle' bars return

- Need to get into a different kind of Christmas spirit to have your holidays all holly and jolly? A local pop-up Christmas bar can help you look beyond the boozy eggnog.

It's not the "Miracle on 34th Street," it's a "Miracle on Monroe" ... and also on Buckhead Avenue!

The Christmas pop-up bar is back and sitting in the Tapa Tapa space.

But that's not all.

There's also a new Miracle Two pop-up bar in The Shops Buckhead Atlanta.

The Miracle bars feature a bunch of holiday-themed activities including movies playing on the walls, Christmas-themed drinks, and tacky Christmas sweater contests.

The bars are open tonight and Sunday starting at 5 p.m. each night.