At a young age, Sydney Wilson showed a penchant for math and handling academic challenges.

The Georgia native was doing algebra when she was in first grade, and by the age of 10 she headed off to take on high-school level classes at The Wilson Academy , a private school in Stonecrest founded by her father.

Now at just 14 years old, Sydney will be taking on a new challenge by attending Spelman College in the fall as one of the youngest students on campus. Spelman, which is ranked as the No. 1 Historically Black College and University , was Sydney’s first and only choice since she was 8 years old.