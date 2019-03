- The Atlanta Police Department needs your help identifying a man they say assaulted an Uber driver when she was working on New Year's Day.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, an officer was flagged down by a woman on the 1200 block of Glenwood Avenue on Jan. 1 at around 3:30 a.m.

The woman told the officer she was an Uber driver and had passed another driver near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Flat Shoals Avenue. She said the driver then jumped out of his car, took a picture of her license plate, opened her door, and tried to grab her.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta shared a photo of the short-haired suspect on Facebook.

They're asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to please call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.