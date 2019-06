- Atlanta police have issued a statewide alert for a man with a gun they say forced a woman into his vehicle early Saturday morning.

Around 5 a.m., Officers were called to a home on the 1900 block of Alison Court in southwest Atlanta after reports of a dispute with a weapon.

According to officials, a group of friends had just gotten to the home when the suspect, identified as Markus Leach, forced his way into the home.

Leach then confronted a member of the group, identified as Camecke Strozier, and forced her out of the home. When the group tried to stop them, police say Leach pulled out a handgun.

Investigators say Leach then made Strozier get into a black Nissan sedan and drove off. Officials believe it may be possible the car's rear passenger side window may be broken.

If you have any information on the vehicle, Leach or Strozier's whereabouts, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers.