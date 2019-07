- Atlanta police are searching for a missing 21-year-old autistic woman and they need your help to bring her home safely.

Officials say Sallisha Burras was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 1400 block of Vaughn Street SE in Atlanta.

Burras is reported to be autistic and non-verbal.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight between 85 and 95 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Burras was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information that could help police, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.