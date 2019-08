- Atlanta police have found a young girl who they believe may have run away from home.

Officials say 10-year-old Rozaria Johnson had been last seen playing with some other children Friday night around 8.

Officers went door to door at the Pavillion Place Apartments on Cleveland Avenue and say she was found eventually.

Police have not said where Johnson was found, but earlier they said they had been hoping she was possibly staying with a friend.

"We're hoping she's just asleep inside with some of her friends in another unit out there," APD Captain William Ricker said. "That would obviously be the best for all."