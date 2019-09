- Atlanta police are asking for help locating a missing 68-year-old man who went missing on Monday.

Officials say 68-year-old Gary Lester hasn't been seen since he was dropped off along Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta Monday morning around 10:30.

Police says that Lester has dementia.

He is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of around 130 to 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him, please call Atlanta police.