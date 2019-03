- A SWAT situation is underway as Atlanta police try to get a man to come down from a roof.

Police responded to a call around 5:15 a.m. Friday about an adult male on the roof of someone's home. It happened in the 300 block of 4th Street.

Responding officers tried to make contact with the man, but he has been refusing to come down.

Police said they aren't sure if the suspect is armed.

A SWAT team has responded to the scene and is trying to bring the man down from the roof safely.

Argonne Avenue is blocked between Ponce De Leon Avenue and 5th Street. Fourth Street is also blocked between Penn Avenue and Durant Place as police remain on scene.