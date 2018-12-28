Atlanta police prepared for 2018 Peach Drop

- As people around the world ring in 2019 Monday night, Atlanta police say they're ready for one of the city's biggest events.

The 30th annual Peach Drop returns to Underground Atlanta this year.

Federal, local, and state authorities will keep and eye on things from the Joint Operations Center, which opens on Monday.

Officers will work security on the ground, as well as above.

Cameras will also be stationed across the event area.

"With our video integration center cameras, our undercover officers, our uniformed officers, our partners in the ground with Georgia State University and MARTA, we think we'll have a very successful and safe event," Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Scott Kreher said.

This year, Jagged Edge, 112 "The Xperience," and Better Than Ezra will be the acts performing for the big event.

Street closures around Underground Atlanta start at 3 Monday afternoon.

Underground Atlanta will open at 6. Entertainment starts at 7.