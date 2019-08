- The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the death of one of their own Monday night.

Department officials say Officer Jarvis Rushin was killed in a traffic crash on Highway 92 near Corn Creek Drive in South Fulton County early Monday morning.

Officials say Rushin left the roadway, hit a tree, and was ejected out of the vehicle's windshield. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

"Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones," a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said.

The 28-year-old officer had been with the APD for six years.