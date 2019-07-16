< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.playerId="storyPlayer_418577731_418581410_165125"; 16 2019 11:01PM this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418577731_418581410_165125",video:"585064",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/APD_officer_arrested__charged_with_simpl_0_7528316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"APD%2520officer%2520arrested%252C%2520charged%2520with%2520simple%2520battery" <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/atlanta-police-officer-arrested-charged-with-simple-battery">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-418577731"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:01PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20APD%20OFFICER%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png_7528156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20APD%20OFFICER%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png_7528156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20APD%20OFFICER%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png_7528156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20APD%20OFFICER%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png_7528156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20APD%20OFFICER%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png_7528156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418577731-418577570" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20APD%20OFFICER%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png_7528156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20APD%20OFFICER%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png_7528156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20APD%20OFFICER%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png_7528156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20APD%20OFFICER%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png_7528156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20APD%20OFFICER%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png_7528156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418577731" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - An Atlanta police officer has been suspended after he was arrested on battery charges.</p> <p>Roswell police took Atlanta Police Department Officer Kelvin Walls into custody Tuesday on simple class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/health-officials-5-confirmed-cases-of-legionnaires-disease-after-staying-at-downtown-atlanta-hotel" title="Health officials: 5 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease after staying at downtown Atlanta hotel" data-articleId="418491591" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Health_officials_confirm_5_cases_of_Legi_0_7528322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Health_officials_confirm_5_cases_of_Legi_0_7528322_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Health_officials_confirm_5_cases_of_Legi_0_7528322_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Health_officials_confirm_5_cases_of_Legi_0_7528322_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Health_officials_confirm_5_cases_of_Legi_0_7528322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Health officials confirm 5 cases of Legionella at Sheraton Hotel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Health officials: 5 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease after staying at downtown Atlanta hotel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Georgia health officials said Tuesday the number of cases of people who have contracted Legionnaires' disease during their stay at a downtown Atlanta hotel has risen to five.</p><p>Health officials confirmed the five cases but stressed that while each patient stayed at Sheraton Atlanta hotel, they do not yet have evidence directly linking the hotel as the source.</p><p>“It may not be the Sheraton, but this could happen anywhere,” said Dr. Zandraetta Tims-Cook, infectious disease specialist.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-attempted-robbers-shoot-at-man-for-his-cash" title="Police: Attempted robbers shoot at man for his cash" data-articleId="418579891" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20FAIRBURN%20ROBBERY%20SHOTS%20FIRED%2011P_00.01.27.05_1563331857126.png_7528173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20FAIRBURN%20ROBBERY%20SHOTS%20FIRED%2011P_00.01.27.05_1563331857126.png_7528173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20FAIRBURN%20ROBBERY%20SHOTS%20FIRED%2011P_00.01.27.05_1563331857126.png_7528173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20FAIRBURN%20ROBBERY%20SHOTS%20FIRED%2011P_00.01.27.05_1563331857126.png_7528173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20FAIRBURN%20ROBBERY%20SHOTS%20FIRED%2011P_00.01.27.05_1563331857126.png_7528173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Attempted robbers shoot at man for his cash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He was dodging bullets from a trio of violent robbers who were after his cash.</p><p>It started inside the BP gas station on Highway 29 in Fairburn when police say two men recorded on surveillance and another robber spotted a customer who was paying for an item with a large wad of cash. Lt. Tiffany Hudson told FOX 5 News the trio of bad guys followed the victim onto nearby Elder street in a white Ford Fusion. At one point, one of them made a dangerous move.</p><p>"One of them got out of the car and told him give them his money and the victim took off running and the perpetrator started shooting at him," said Lt. Hudson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/college-student-hospitalized-after-hit-and-run-in-buckhead" title="College student hospitalized after hit and run in Buckhead" data-articleId="418545641" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/College_student_injured_in_hit_and_run_0_7528315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/College_student_injured_in_hit_and_run_0_7528315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/College_student_injured_in_hit_and_run_0_7528315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/College_student_injured_in_hit_and_run_0_7528315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/College_student_injured_in_hit_and_run_0_7528315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="College student injured in hit and run" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>College student hospitalized after hit and run in Buckhead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The search continued Tuesday for the driver who hit a young woman in Buckhead and fled the scene.</p><p>Atlanta police said Chelzie Parmer was crossing the street at Peachtree Road at East Shadowlawn Avenue early Sunday.</p><p>"It's almost as if it never slowed down," said Ashia Pace, who was with the 20-year-old victim.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/two-dead-in-crash-special-needs-adults-hospitalized"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20UNION%20CITY%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%2010P%20_00.00.15.20_1563333738331.png_7528423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P UNION CITY FATAL ACCIDENT 10P _00.00.15.20_1563333738331.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Two dead in crash, special needs adults hospitalized</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-police-officer-arrested-charged-with-simple-battery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/V%20APD%20OFFICER%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png_7528156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V APD OFFICER ARRESTED 10P _00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta police officer arrested, charged with simple battery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/reward-offered-in-villa-rica-hit-and-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/P%20CARROLL%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%2010P%20_00.01.11.17_1558753889552.png_7312583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P CARROLL HIT AND RUN 10P _00.01.11.17_1558753889552.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Reward offered in Villa Rica hit and run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/aliens-may-exist-in-ways-we-cant-fathom-which-is-why-we-havent-found-them-scientists-suggest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rendering of a distant alien planet in orbit around a binary star system at the edge of a gaseous nebula. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Distant Alien Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-attempted-robbers-shoot-at-man-for-his-cash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="P FAIRBURN ROBBERY SHOTS FIRED 11P_00.01.27.05_1563331857126.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Police: Attempted robbers shoot at man for his cash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-police-officer-arrested-charged-with-simple-battery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="V APD OFFICER ARRESTED 10P _00.00.25.04_1563331466587.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Atlanta police officer arrested, charged with simple battery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/reward-offered-in-villa-rica-hit-and-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="P CARROLL HIT AND RUN 10P _00.01.11.17_1558753889552.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Reward offered in Villa Rica hit and run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/man-arrested-in-slaying-of-75-year-old-community-activist"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="LA ACTIVIST MURDERED ARREST 10P _00.00.27.27_1563330026589.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Man arrested in slaying of 75-year-old community activist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/aliens-may-exist-in-ways-we-cant-fathom-which-is-why-we-havent-found-them-scientists-suggest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Rendering of a distant alien planet in orbit around a binary star system at the edge of a gaseous nebula. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Distant Alien Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 