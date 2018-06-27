Atlanta Police not prepared as ATV's return to Atlanta roads

- ATVs and dirt bike drivers have recently returned to popping wheelies and running red lights on Atlanta streets. The riders are creating dangerous road conditions for drivers.

Atlanta Police have received several complaints from concerned citizens.

"They came out there in real thunderous rumbles," said Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond at Atlanta City Hall when the topic of ATV riders came up.

Police said they will be on watch this upcoming weekend and will bring in other law enforcement agencies to help them with the situation.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said, "I think because we've not had them in a while, they did they caught us flat-footed, and we're back at it."

Last Sunday, Atlanta Police said they were able to make one arrest.