- The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a missing teenager with disabilities.

Jonea Gay, 14, was reported missing Tuesday night and was last seen around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday along Stafford Street Southwest.

According to police, Jonea is 5'5", 200 pounds and has brown hair as well as brown eyes. She has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia.

Police said she may be traveling on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Youth Squad at 404-546-4260.