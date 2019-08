- A juvenile boy has been transported to an Atlanta hospital after officials say he was hit by a car while riding an e-scooter.

Atlanta police said they were called to the intersection of Peachtree Road and Maple Drive after reports of a juvenile being struck.

When they arrived, officers found the boy alert, conscious, and breathing with a laceration to his head.

Police say an investigation showed the juvenile was at fault and did not obey a traffic control device.

Medics took the juvenile to Grady Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

The driver involved in the incident will not be charged.