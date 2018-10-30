Atlanta Police: possible kidnapping victim safe

(Courtesy: Atlanta Police) (Courtesy: Atlanta Police)

- Atlanta Police tell FOX 5 that a 17-year-old girl they thought had been kidnapped is safe. They say a man, known only as Matt, is actually her ex-boyfriend and was trying to win her back when he coaxed her into his car last night after firing a shot.

Investigators say the couple drove around for a while and then Carolyn Redding got a ride home.

Officers say because the suspect fired a gun, he now faces aggravated assault charges. Police are still looking for him. He was last seen driving a white newer model sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.