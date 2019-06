- The Atlanta police chief wants to see what occurred during an officer-involved shooting. And there is a technology that will allow her to do that.

A metal sensor that clamps to a holster will automatically activate the officer's body-worn camera as the firearm is removed from the holster. The apparatus takes activation out of the hands of the officer.

The chief said she has found some of her officers intentionally leave the camera off. But blame cannot necessarily be placed on the officer.

Should any law enforcement officer be faced with a sudden attack, is it reasonable to expect that officer to pause and click on his body worn camera.

Chief Shields is purchasing 500 of the holster clamps initially to augment the already 1,100 cameras on service.