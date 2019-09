- A gunman is on the run after opening fire on a man in northeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Police told FOX 5, the shooting happened on the 600 block of Boulevard NE, where a man was sitting with a friend on the sidewalk when a black Jeep Cherokee pulled up near them.

The shooter, who wore a white mask, fired shots from the car.

The victim was shot multiple times in the chest. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses told police the shooting appeared to be due to a dispute between the victim and another group.

Police are searching for the suspect.