- Police have arrested an FBI employee in Louisiana and charged him with the rape of an Atlanta woman.

The alleged assault happened in Februrary.

The victim told Atlanta police she had been out drinking with Christopher Paul.

She says she blacked out and woke up to find him sexually assaulting her.

Paul is now awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.

In a statement, an FBI spokesperson says they are aware of the arrest and "are cooperating with the Atlanta Police Department."