Atlanta Police dismisses sergeant after traffic stop <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Atlanta Police dismisses sergeant after traffic stop&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/atlanta-police-dismisses-sergeant-after-traffic-stop" data-title="Atlanta Police dismisses sergeant after traffic stop" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/atlanta-police-dismisses-sergeant-after-traffic-stop" addthis:title="Atlanta Police dismisses sergeant after traffic stop"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408262103.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408262103");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" By FOX 5 News 
Posted May 21 2019 08:52PM EDT ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - The Atlanta Police Department said they dismissed a sergeant who used a Taser and allegedly punched a mother earlier this month.

Sergeant James Hines was let go May 17 after an investigation by the city's Office of Professional Standards. The office said they found "the force used during the arrest was unnecessary and inconsistent with Atlanta Police Department training."

RELATED: Atlanta Police drop charges against mother arrested after encounter with officer

Monday, Maggie Thomas said the disorderly conduct charges against her had been dismissed. Those charges stem from a May 1 encounter between Thomas and Hines which was caught by a neighbor on video.

It began with the officer questioning Thomas but then, it turned physical.

She says she a Taser was used on her three times and she was punched as her 4-year-old daughter watched.

SEE ALSO: Attorney: Video shows Taser being used on mother during arrest 