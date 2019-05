- The Atlanta Police Department said they dismissed a sergeant who used a Taser and allegedly punched a mother earlier this month.

Sergeant James Hines was let go May 17 after an investigation by the city’s Office of Professional Standards. The office said they found “the force used during the arrest was unnecessary and inconsistent with Atlanta Police Department training.”

Monday, Maggie Thomas said the disorderly conduct charges against her had been dismissed. Those charges stem from a May 1 encounter between Thomas and Hines which was caught by a neighbor on video.

It began with the officer questioning Thomas but then, it turned physical.

She says she a Taser was used on her three times and she was punched as her 4-year-old daughter watched.

