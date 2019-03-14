< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fatlanta-police-2-brothers-shot-after-argument width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Atlanta police: Two brothers shot after argument a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_394787318_394789152_186331";this.videosJson='[{"id":"394789152","video":"544491","title":"Two%20brothers%20shot%20after%20argument","caption":"Two%20brothers%20shot%20after%20argument","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F14%2FTwo_brothers_shot_after_argument_0_6890521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F14%2FTwo_brothers_shot_after_argument_544491_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647165539%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D2XdbjerB7ogFtXDg87nmvs648D4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fatlanta-police-2-brothers-shot-after-argument"}},"createDate":"Mar 14 2019 05:59AM </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394787318-394786688" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/Steele%20Ave%20Shooting%20REV_1552555324815.jpg_6890321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394787318" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that left two brothers in the hospital.</p><p>Police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. at 2612 Steele Avenue. </p><p>Officers said a group of people was gathered in the complex parking lot, and there was an argument that somehow led to gunfire. </p><p>Two men were shot—one in the chest and one in the stomach. Both left the scene right after the shooting and went to separate hospitals. 