- Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that left two brothers in the hospital.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. at 2612 Steele Avenue.

Officers said a group of people was gathered in the complex parking lot, and there was an argument that somehow led to gunfire.

Two men were shot—one in the chest and one in the stomach. Both left the scene right after the shooting and went to separate hospitals. Police said the men are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Investigators told FOX 5 both men had warrants out for probation violations.

Police said the suspect or suspects took off in a grey minivan.