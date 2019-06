- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms green lights a plan to bring affordable housing units to Atlanta.

Mayor Bottoms made the announcement Monday at the Creekside at Adamsville Place.

The plan is called the Housing Affordability Action Plan.

Mayor Bottoms says it's an ongoing effort to keep the city accessible and affordable for anyone who wants to live in Atlanta.

The plan lays out goals Mayor Bottoms announced before, like investing $1 billion of public and private money and building 20,000 homes by 2026.