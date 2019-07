City leaders recently announced a plan to curb so-called "party houses" in Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms introduced legislation to amend the city's 1982 Zoning Ordinance to regulate large-scale commercial events held on residential properties that often pose public safety and quality of life concerns for residents, according to a news release.

"The proposed regulations are common sense measures to ensure our neighborhoods are safe, friendly and livable for all who call Atlanta home," said Mayor Bottoms. "This is about ensuring accountability for unlawful party and event planners who create nuisance and disorder in our communities."



Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit, who represents Council District 8, is sponsoring the ordinance. Officials said they plan to hold neighborhood meetings to get community input on amendments to the current zoning law.

The announcement comes on the heels of complaints surrounding the parties, particularly at a mansion on Garmon Road in Buckhead.

FOX 5 has done reports on the complaints for several months. Neighbors insist large-scale house parties at the location consist of loud music, traffic congestion, property damage and other issues.There was also at least one case when a 2018 Fourth of July party was advertised on social media.

Over the last two weeks, Atlanta Police said they received 79 calls of service at the location. Fifty-six of the calls were self-initiated patrols, FOX 5 has learned. Investigators added the remaining 23 calls included 13 noise complaints. On Sunday, officers said they cited a woman who rented the property for an event for a noise violation.

A man who told FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell his family owns the house said he was unaware of two large parties that resulted in citations. He also said most of the events at the home are business seminars and networking mixers which don't result in violations.

