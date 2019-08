- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has joined more than 200 other mayors from across the country in urging immediate action from lawmakers on gun-safety legislation.

In a letter Thursday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Charles Schumer, the mayors cited the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

"Public servants — from the local level to Washington — have an obligation to protect the lives of those we are entrusted to serve," Bottoms said in a news release.

"We need strong leadership willing to take the necessary measures to prevent heinous, senseless acts of violence. If we are truly serious about preventing one more family from knowing the pain of losing someone to another gun tragedy, we need Congress to enact commonsense gun safety legislation immediately."

The United States Conference of Mayors said there have been more than 250 mass shootings in 2019.

