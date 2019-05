- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says police officers will receive what was promised to them: significant pay raises.

Last year, the city gave patrol officers a so-called “catch raise” well above what the city might do in a normal year.

The problem the city sought to solve was comparisons that even put the much smaller Atlanta Schools police force ahead of Atlanta in salaries.

The next groups slated to get raises covers three hundred staffers -- detectives and senior p0olice officers.

"They are some of the most knowledgeable officers, the mayor said, and it is good we will be able to give those raises."

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers says it is important the effort begun and 2018 be sustained. The union says getting "real" money in paychecks is a boost to moral.