Atlanta leaders stand with Jewish community

- Leaders in metro Atlanta gathered with residents and members of the Chabad of Forsyth in solidarity and prayer, in a vigil for the 11 victims of the Pittsburgh shooting.

Speakers read aloud the names of the victims killed inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the largest Jewish massacre in U.S. history.

"I wondered how long would it be before something like this happened in the United States. It's heartbreaking," said member Jennifer Cotti, who called various loved ones across the country over the weekend over concern for their safety.

"Fear can never be the answer. Naturally, we want to hide-- go down, not be noticed, not be seen. But then we lose," said leader Rabbi Levi Mentz, who, like other synagogue leaders across the Metro, is consulting local law enforcement to examine and add more security measures in light of the attack.

Extra law enforcement was present as people gathered outside the synagogue in prayer.

Mentz calls for as many people as possible to visit their local synagogue this weekend in a show of solidarity for the Jewish faith.