- Ahead of Barry’s arrival, the Atlanta Humane Society is taking in 19 dogs from Louisiana.

The animals traveled all day and got to the Humane Society's West Midtown location just a short time ago.

Organizers said adoptable animals are relocated from shelter facilities in the path of a storm in case of flooding and to open up space in the facility for the rush of stray or lost animals after the severe weather passes.

All 19 dogs will be checked out, and are expected to be available for adoption in just a few days.