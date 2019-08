- Atlanta police are working to find the gunman who opened fire on several houses in southwest Atlanta, including a home with children inside.

The gunfire erupted just after midnight on Butner Street.

A resident on the street told FOX 5 her adult daughter was inside with her four children when their house became the target of bullets.

The grandmother, who asked to not be identified, says one of her granddaughters was almost killed.

"The bullet had went through the garage door, through the water tank, through her bedroom door, went right inches away from her head," she said. "Had she not rolled off of the bed she would have been killed."

The family says the gunman then drove down the street and shot at a neighbor's home.

The grandmother says they've found around 65 shell casings just outside her daughter's home, and that they haven't even counted the ones found inside.