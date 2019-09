- Atlanta Fire Rescue has partnered with Atlanta Public Schools to teach students about fire safety.

Firefighters used a small wooden house in a live-fire demonstration Thursday at Therrell High School.

Nineteen students at the school are enrolled in the Fire Pathway class that offers the students the opportunity to earn EMS certification.

Officials said students were excited to learn about the importance of studying fire behavior as firefighters.

The program provides students with information about fire and emergency services careers.

It also offers mentoring and leadership development.