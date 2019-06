- An Atlanta firefighter is at home recovering after being hit by a car and losing his leg a little more than a month ago.

Sgt. Darrow harden was injured May 12 while on duty.

A vehicle struck him on Interstate 85 while he was working an accident scene.

RELATED: Atlanta firefighter continues to recover after losing leg in crash

Late last week, Harden was released from the Shepherd Center.

Pictures of him heading home were shared by Atlanta Fire Monday.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with Harden's recovery expenses.

RELATED: Atlanta firefighter injured in I-85 accident