- The head of the Atlanta City Council's Public Safety Committee said it's unacceptable for fire commanders to shut down the mobile EMS operation at 6 p.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The letter comes after an exclusive report on FOX 5 Atlanta Monday, showing bodycam video of police response to a traveler in distress who died at the airport in June. The 75-year-old man collapsed on the north side of the terminal building.

There were frantic calls to the airport communications command to send fire paramedics.

Radio communications obtained by FOX 5 indicated extreme delays. Paramedics on trucks came to the call, but they were out of the territory.

Related VideoView Larger

The city deploys paramedic bike teams who are on the property and can get to anywhere in the building in five minutes or less, but those mobile EMS teams do not work evening or overnight shifts.

The passenger collapsed after 6 p.m. Another traveler and a police supervisor named James Polite attempted CPR but were unable to revive the elderly man.