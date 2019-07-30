< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Atlanta councilman demands changes after release of airport distress video e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Atlanta councilman demands changes after release of airport distress video Image Gallery 3 PHOTOS src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V AIRPORT DISTRESS DEATH 7A_00.00.08.18_1564498533624.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/V%20AIRPORT%20DISTRESS%20DEATH%207A_00.00.20.01_1564498536152.png_7559529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421086555-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V AIRPORT DISTRESS DEATH 7A_00.00.20.01_1564498536152.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/V%20AIRPORT%20DISTRESS%20DEATH%207A_00.00.12.19_1564498533762.png_7559528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421086555-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V AIRPORT DISTRESS DEATH 7A_00.00.12.19_1564498533762.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-421086555-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/V%20AIRPORT%20DISTRESS%20DEATH%207A_00.00.08.18_1564498533624.png_7559527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V AIRPORT DISTRESS DEATH 7A_00.00.08.18_1564498533624.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421086555" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The head of the Atlanta City Council's Public Safety Committee said it's unacceptable for fire commanders to shut down the mobile EMS operation at 6 p.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.</p><p>The letter comes after an exclusive report on FOX 5 Atlanta Monday, showing bodycam video of police response to a traveler in distress who died at the airport in June. The 75-year-old man collapsed on the north side of the terminal building.</p><p>There were frantic calls to the airport communications command to send fire paramedics.</p><p>Radio communications obtained by FOX 5 indicated extreme delays. Paramedics on trucks came to the call, but they were out of the territory.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_421086555_421193303_154261">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Councilman_wants_change_to_airport_distr_0_7560784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_421086555_421193303_154261"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_421086555_421193303_154261" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_421086555_421193303_154261" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421086555_421193303_154261";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421193303","video":"589638","title":"Councilman%20wants%20change%20to%20airport%20distress%20call%20policy","caption":"Councilman%20wants%20change%20to%20airport%20distress%20call%20policy","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F30%2FCouncilman_wants_change_to_airport_distr_0_7560784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F30%2FCouncilman_wants_change_to_airport_distress_call_589638_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659137578%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6uHOVAg8qy-1FlwbYtX-disyjp8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fatlanta-councilman-demands-changes-after-release-of-airport-distress-video%3F__twitter_impression%3Dtrue"}},"createDate":"Jul 30 2019 07:33PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421086555_421193303_154261",video:"589638",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/Councilman_wants_change_to_airport_distr_0_7560784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Councilman%2520wants%2520change%2520to%2520airport%2520distress%2520call%2520policy",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/30/Councilman_wants_change_to_airport_distress_call_589638_1800.mp4?Expires=1659137578&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=6uHOVAg8qy-1FlwbYtX-disyjp8",eventLabel:"Councilman%20wants%20change%20to%20airport%20distress%20call%20policy-421193303",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fatlanta-councilman-demands-changes-after-release-of-airport-distress-video%3F__twitter_impression%3Dtrue"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p>The city deploys paramedic bike teams who are on the property and can get to anywhere in the building in five minutes or less, but those mobile EMS teams do not work evening or overnight shifts.</p><p>The passenger collapsed after 6 p.m. Another traveler and a police supervisor named James Polite attempted CPR but were unable to revive the elderly man.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 