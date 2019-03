- The Atlanta Community Food Bank welcomes a major donation from Kroger.

The grocery giant delivered 15 tractor-trailers of food to the food bank Friday morning.

The donation, made possible by Kroger's 2018 Can Hunger Campaign.

In just six weeks’ time, Kroger customers and associates across metro Atlanta raised nearly $400,000 to help "Can Hunger."

The food bank distributes more than 60-million-pounds of food and grocery products each year to those in need.