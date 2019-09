- Friday marked the 40th anniversary of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

And in honor of Hunger Action Day, organizers donated a mosaic mural to the location where the food bank began.

The food bank's CEO said the mural contains pictures of people who have contributed as food bank volunteers.

Organizers said they are grateful for people who have helped the food bank sustain its effort to feed those in need.

The CEO said the food bank will continue to make a difference in people's lives.