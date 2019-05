- The nearly 100,000 restaurant workers and owners are closely watching what is going on Atlanta City Hall. Council members want to expand the ban on smoking to virtually all indoor public places.

While the majority of restaurants made the decision a while ago to go smokeless, there remain some that want to also cater to patrons who wish to light up.

If the city bill gets the green light, those restaurants would have to tell smokers they have to go outside.

Owners are concerned about profits going up in smoke. Their workers, who fear a loss of positions are behind their owners and also showed up at city hall to give the lawmakers an earful.

Cigar shops, as well as Vape Shops, could continue to operate. But there would be a change at the airport. The 10 smoking rooms would close.