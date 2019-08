- Students across the state are back in class and an Atlanta Braves player took a break from the field to give kids in Cobb County a special surprise.

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and Georgia’s Own United Credit Union partnered to deliver 85 pizzas to Green Acres Elementary School Friday.

The surprise came for more than 200 fourth and fifth graders.

The principal said they're also celebrating the students' academic success from last year.

Swanson said it's a great way to give back to his hometown.

The credit union said the massive pizza party is a part of its 85 Acts of Kindness campaign.