Atlanta Braves giving free tickets to those diplaced by Hurricane Irma

- The Atlanta Braves are giving free tickets to all Florida residents, as well as residents of the Georgia and South Carolina counties under mandatory evacuation orders who travel to the Atlanta area, for the next four nights at SunTrust Park.

Those impacted can come to the Braves ticket office on the day of the game, show their valid state I.D. and receive a complimentary ticket.

“We know how difficult it has been for those who have had to pack up and leave their homes as Hurricane Irma approaches,” said Derek Schiller, Braves President of Business. “We hope we can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours by coming to enjoy a baseball game at SunTrust Park.”

The Braves begin a four-game series with the Miami Marlins tonight at 7:35. Game times for the other games are as follows: tomorrow at 7:35, Saturday at 7:00 and Sunday at 1:35.