- Authorities are asking for help finding an Atlanta airport employee who hasn’t been seen in nearly a month.

Devin Dickerson, 53, was last seen leaving work at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after his shift on July 17, according to Atlanta police.

Dickerson is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 220 pounds. His last known address was on Sullivan Road in College Park, but his family thinks he may have moved recently.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or APD’s Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.