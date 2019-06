- An Athens-Clarke County officer found himself on the wrong side of the law Friday.

Robert Britt went before a judge on Friday.

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office accuses Britt of threatening to kill his estranged wife and her new boyfriend.

Deputies said they obtained a recorded phone call between Britt and his wife.

Deputies said during that phone call Britt threatened the wife's boyfriend to "put a bullet through his forehead and do the same to her."

Britt faces two felony charges of making terroristic threats.

Athens-Clarke County police said they have placed Britt on administrative leave.