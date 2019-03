- Athens-Clarke County police have arrested a man wanting for stealing a car and kidnapping a baby.

A police spokesperson said the car was stolen around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 when the 11-month-old child's mother went inside her home, leaving the car running in the driveway.

Body cam video showed the moment the little girl was found, still buckled into her car seat inside the stolen car. It had been abandoned at a Walmart parking lot in Oconee County a few miles away from her home, about an hour after the car had been stolen.

On Thursday, officers arrested the suspected thief, identified as 23-year-old Justin Robinson.

Police say they connected Robinson to the crime after he was identified as a suspect in a different burglary on Feb. 28.

Robinson was arrested at a traffic stop. In addition to the two previous warrants, he's been charged with failure to maintain lane, giving false name, driving without a valid license, possession of methamphetamine, and open container.

He's currently in the Clarke County Jail.

