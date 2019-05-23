< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Athens-Clarke officer foils possible armed robbery h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Athens-Clarke officer foils possible armed robbery
By Claire Simms, FOX 5 News
Posted May 23 2019 07:31PM EDT
Video Posted May 23 2019 07:07PM EDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Athens-Clarke officer foils possible armed robbery&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/athens-clarke-officer-foils-possible-armed-robbery" data-title="Athens-Clarke officer foils possible armed robbery" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/athens-clarke-officer-foils-possible-armed-robbery" addthis:title="Athens-Clarke officer foils possible armed robbery"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408684251.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408684251");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408684251_408679125_195732"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408684251_408679125_195732";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408679125","video":"567341","title":"Hungry%20police%20officer%20stops%20possible%20robbery","caption":"Hungry%20police%20officer%20stops%20possible%20robbery","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F23%2FHungry_police_officer_stops_possible_rob_0_7307810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F23%2FHungry_police_officer_stops_possible_robbery_567341_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653260826%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DFCr0jKwPZUBK3WoMOsVya37Et6s","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fathens-clarke-officer-foils-possible-armed-robbery"}},"createDate":"May 23 2019 07:07PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408684251_408679125_195732",video:"567341",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Hungry_police_officer_stops_possible_rob_0_7307810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Hungry%2520police%2520officer%2520stops%2520possible%2520robbery",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/23/Hungry_police_officer_stops_possible_robbery_567341_1800.mp4?Expires=1653260826&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=FCr0jKwPZUBK3WoMOsVya37Et6s",eventLabel:"Hungry%20police%20officer%20stops%20possible%20robbery-408679125",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fathens-clarke-officer-foils-possible-armed-robbery"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:claire.simms@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/athens-clarke-officer-foils-possible-armed-robbery">Claire Simms</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/athens-clarke-officer-foils-possible-armed-robbery">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408684251"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:07PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-408684251" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408684251-0">13 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/athens-clarke-officer-foils-possible-armed-robbery" data-title="Athens-Clarke officer foils possible armed robbery" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/athens-clarke-officer-foils-possible-armed-robbery" addthis:title="Athens-Clarke officer foils possible armed robbery" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/athens-clarke-officer-foils-possible-armed-robbery";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Claire\x20Simms\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408684251" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATHENS, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A police officer credits his stomach for helping him foil a possible robbery attempt at a local restaurant.</p> <p>Athens-Clarke County Police Officer Brendan Branning said he stopped to grab a sandwich at the Subway on Gaines School Road when he noticed two men inside the shop acting suspiciously.</p> <p>"As I walked in I saw a man who had a mask covering his face and we kind of made eye contact and as we did he started to pull the mask down," said Officer Branning. "You know, the hair sits up on the back of your neck. I mean, we're trained for that kind of sixth sense."</p> <p>Branning said the men quickly ordered food and left.</p> <p>"I looked at the clerk or the manager behind Subway and I said, 'Do you ever feel like you're in the right place at the right time?' And she said, 'Yes,'" Officer Branning recalled. </p> <p>He went out to the parking lot to find the two men parked in a handicapped spot and started to question them. Officer Branning said he got nervous when he heard a gun cock and he asked the men to step out of the car. Inside the vehicle, he found the loaded gun along with gloves and another mask.</p> <p>"I do believe I did stop an armed robbery that day," said Officer Branning. "The manager, she actually ran up and gave me a hug afterward and she started crying and saying thank you so much because she was robbed before. Not paying to park in a private lot can lead any driver frustrated and lighter in the wallet given the $75 fee it costs to have the orange clamp removed.

A Fulton County prosecutor found herself answering questions from Atlanta Police on patrol at a Buckhead lot. Police say inside the trunk of Alea Harmon's private car was a boot still attached to one of her tires. An officer saw that a spare was being put on the car.

When asked what was going on, Harmon denied she was about to drive away. She claims she had paid to park and the booting device should not have been put on her car in the first place. Police say inside the trunk of Alea Harmon's private car was a boot still attached to one of her tires. An officer saw that a spare was being put on the car.</p><p>When asked what was going on, Harmon denied she was about to drive away. It's a crime that continues to scare neighbors in a quiet Barrow County neighborhood. Two grandparents were found murdered in their own home. The Barrow County Sheriff said his office is working around the clock to bring a suspect into custody.

Deputies found the bodies of 70-year-old Willard Ron Hess and 72-year-old Dorothy Hess at their home on Southridge Drive around 11:30 Monday morning. An autopsy revealed they both died from single gunshot wounds. The couple's grandson made the grim discovery. Two grandparents were found murdered in their own home. The Barrow County Sheriff said his office is working around the clock to bring a suspect into custody.</p><p>Deputies found the bodies of 70-year-old Willard Ron Hess and 72-year-old Dorothy Hess at their home on Southridge Drive around 11:30 Monday morning. An autopsy revealed they both died from single gunshot wounds. The quick work of a team of police officers helped save the life of a distressed homeless man who climbed onto a train trestle.

Athens-Clarke County Police Officer Cody Nix said he spotted the man during a routine patrol at around 1:30 a.m. on April 13.

"I just so happened to look up on the trestle that night. Something caught my attention moving and then I heard him, you know, screaming," recalled Officer Nix. 