Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement are preparing for large scale raids in 10 major cities across the country, with Atlanta being one of those targets.

Over the weekend, community groups protested the raids in Los Angeles, Chicago, and DeKalb County.

In downtown Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she is hoping President Donald Trump will call off the raids before they even begin, saying this is not what she and other city leaders want from the federal government.