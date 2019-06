- Police have released new surveillance video of two men who robbed a popular snack delivery service center.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, two armed men held up the goPuff located off Commerce Road just before 11:30 p.m. on May 31. They forced the employees to the floor and stole money from the safe. The men also took the employees' cell phones.

Investigators described the suspects as a thin man about 5'9" tall and a shorter, heavy-set man who is about 5'5" tall. Police believe the second suspects may be more easily identified because of two features that stand out.

"The first is a limp that he has--a very distinctive walk. The second is that they believe he has some type of skin discoloration or tattoo on his right forearm," said ACC Police Spokesman Geof Gilland.

Police ask anyone with information to call Athens-Clarke County Police at 706-613-3345 or Crime Stoppers.

"If these people are willing to pull a gun on people, the next logical step is that someone could hurt," Gilland said. "Someone could get injured."