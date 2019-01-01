Arthur and Angela Blank announce divorce

Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images

- Atlanta United and Falcons team owner Arthur Blank and his wife Angela are getting a divorce.

Angela Blank is the Home Depot founder's third wife.

The Marietta native wed the philanthropist in June of 2016.

In a statement released by Arthur Blank's office, the office says the couple agreed to "amicably" divorce.

"Arthur and Angie Blank have agreed to amicably part ways," the statement said. "With respect and concern for each other and their families, no further public comment will be made regarding this private family matter. Both parties request privacy for all involved at this difficult time."