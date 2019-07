- A Clayton County automotive business went up in flames and arson is suspected.

I.C.E. Motorsports has been located in the 5100 block of Highway 85 near Forest Park for more than a decade, but its owner said he has been building it up for the past 20 years only to find it destroyed Sunday morning by fire.

The call came in around 4 a.m. Sunday. Despite half of the large complex being completely devoured in the flames, most of the vehicles in the garage will be able to be salvaged.

Freddie Dickson said the destructive blaze came at the worst time as his new insurance policy was just one day from the beginning.

"Only thing I can do is just revamp and try to figure out some things. As you know in business, business is tough, in any business you're in. So, I just have to just fight about it and rebuild and get myself together and stay prayed up," Dickson said.

The auto shop caters high-end vehicles. Their website touts a "Wow factor" through a variety of services to those vehicles including new rims and other accessories. They also do repair work.

Dickson said he's not only responsible for the business, but for six employees. He said he is relying on his faith to carry him into the next step and hoping some of his customers and the community might be able to come together to help his crew.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Clayton County authorities.