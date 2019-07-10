< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Arrest report of DeKalb County detective released By Kerry Charles, FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 18 2019 12:19AM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 12:20AM EDT 5 Atlanta)</strong> - New details are being released about what happened during a DeKalb County Police officer's arrest earlier this month. The officer is accused of striking a pedestrian with his SUV.</p> <p>On July 7, Atlanta police arrested Justin Hamilton. Investigators say he was driving his SUV when he struck the victim along Northside Drive near Interstate 75 in Midtown. Witnesses told police the victim was in the sidewalk.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-video-dekalb-county-police-officer-accused-of-hitting-pedestrian"><strong>RELATED: New video: DeKalb County police officer accused of hitting pedestrian</strong></a></p> <p>Officers charged the DeKalb County police detective with driving under the influence of drugs, as well as reckless driving.</p> <p>On Wednesday, FOX 5 News requested and received a copy of APD's arrest report for this incident. The arresting officer noted finding one pill bottle of hydrocodone/acetaminophen. The order, for 20 pills, was filled earlier in the day. After the incident, officers gave Hamilton a sobriety test.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/dekalb-police-detective-charged-with-dui-after-crash-involving-pedestrian"><strong>RELATED: DeKalb police detective charged with DUI after crash involving pedestrian</strong></a></p> <p>Officers then took him to Grady Detention. The arrest report states while there, the arresting officer discovered 14 pills were left in the bottle. At one point, the nurse staff placed the pill bottle behind Hamilton’s hospital bed. The report says when DeKalb County Police Internal Affairs arrived, the arresting officer counted the pills again and only counted 11. When asked about what happened to the others, the report says Hamilton indicated he took three more while in the hospital.</p> <p>FOX 5 News reached out to DeKalb County police to see if Hamilton's status with the department had change, but did not receive a response as of late Wednesday evening. The department previously stated Hamilton had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.</p> <p>The victim had injuries to her back and legs. 