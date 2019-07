- Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Newnan teenager.

On December 30, Aubria Foster, 19, was killed in a drive-by shooting at her boyfriend's Savannah Street home. Multiple rounds were fired into the house.

On Thursday, the Newnan Police Department announced the arrest of Denarvious Carter, 19, of Machester. He's been charged with one count of murder and five counts of aggravated assault.

Foster was a graduate of East Coweta High School. Her loved ones told FOX 5 she had dreams of becoming a dentist and had just signed up to go back to college when she was murdered.

“They took her chance of going down the aisle, having kids, getting married,” said her mother, Camille Smith. “She was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

RELATED: Coweta County teen gunned down on her couch