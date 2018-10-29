Arrest made in sexual assaults at Monroe park

- A man is in custody after police say he assaulted three women at a Monroe park.

Investigators say the first incident happened Sunday at Felker Park on Madison Avenue.

Police say the woman told them she was walking in the park when a man forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The chief of police tells FOX 5 News they've since learned of two more attacks on women.

A suspect was arrested Monday afternoon and identified by the victim in a lineup.