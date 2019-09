- Police in Gwinnett County have made an arrest in a hit and run at a gas station which left a woman seriously injured.

Christopher Dale Bruner, 36, of Winder, was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center charged with felony hit and run and serious injury by vehicle.

The crash happened Sept 4 at the BP gas station located at 352 Harbins Road in Dacula. Gwinnett County police said a woman was parked next to the air pump checking her tires sometime after 8:12 p.m. Police said the suspect backed out of a space, stopped, and then quickly reversed his SUV, slamming into a parked car causing extensive damage and serious injuries to the woman. The man never contacted police or stopped.

Police said the surveillance video shows show Bruner using the ATM and shopping for various items minutes before walking out and talking to man, police said.

No word on Bruner’s next court appearance or if he has retained legal representation.

